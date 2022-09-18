Video: Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus pays tribute to fellow Brazilian with goal celebration vs Brentford

Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus appeared to pay tribute to his Brazilian team-mate Vinicius Junior with his dancing celebration for his goal against Brentford this afternoon.

See below as afcstuff post a GIF of Jesus’ dance moves after scoring, which they believe are referencing the bizarre criticism aimed at Vinicius for the way he’s been celebrating his goals for Real Madrid…

Jesus clearly feels the criticism is harsh, as he enjoyed dancing in Vinicius’ style after his goal, reminding us all that football should be about having fun!

