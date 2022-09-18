Video: William Saliba leaps highest to open the scoring for Arsenal against Brentford

William Saliba has made it 1-0 to Arsenal against Brentford with a header from a corner.

Watch below as the Frenchman jumped highest to get the ball over the line, though there was some momentary confusion about whether it did in fact go in…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal fans will be relieved to see their team make a strong start today, with the Gunners looking like bouncing back after the disappointment of that 3-1 defeat to Manchester United.

Saliba, meanwhile, continues to make a tremendous impact for Mikel Arteta’s side since returning from his loan at Marseille.

