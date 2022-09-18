Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Summer signings both get a 9 in dominant Gunners display

Arsenal are back on top of the Premier League table after a comfortable 3-0 win over Brentford this afternoon.

This was by no means the easiest-looking fixture going into the game, with Martin Odegaard missing for the Gunners, while Brentford had already beaten Manchester United 4-0 at home this season, as well as beating Mikel Arteta’s side 2-0 on the opening day of last term.

Still, Arsenal fully deserved all three points as the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira shone at the Brentford Community Stadium.

Read on for our Arsenal player ratings as the north Londoners recovered from their recent defeat at Manchester United to continue their strong start to the 2022/23 campaign…

Aaron Ramsdale – 6.5 – Made one good save late on from Mikkel Damsgaard, but otherwise had little to do as the defence kept Brentford’s attackers quiet.

Ben White – 7 – Solid defensively, though still not contributing a great deal going forward. Certainly not a bad option as a right-back, but it will be interesting to see if Ben White continues to play there regularly this season.

William Saliba – 9 – One problem for White is that William Saliba is playing so well in central defence. The young Frenchman got his second goal of the season today, opening the scoring against Brentford with a smart header from a corner.

Gabriel Magalhaes – 8 – Solid alongside Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes had another good game, which is particularly impressive considering he was up against a very in-form Ivan Toney.

Kieran Tierney – 8 – We’ve not seen as much of Kieran Tierney this season, but he was his usual lively self in this game as he contributed superbly at both ends of the pitch.

Thomas Partey – 8 – When he’s fully fit, Thomas Partey is a crucial player for Arsenal, as he showed by bossing the midfield today. How he was missed in the defeat at Manchester United.

Granit Xhaka – 8.5 – One of the most improved players in the Premier League this season, Granit Xhaka produced another superb performance, dictating play in midfield and setting up Gabriel Jesus’ goal with a lovely cross.

Fabio Vieira – 9 – Starting due to an injury to Martin Odegaard, Fabio Vieira gave a very good account of himself in his first ever start for Arsenal in the Premier League, scoring a long-range stunner to make it 3-0 in the second half.

Bukayo Saka – 7.5 – A better performance from Bukayo Saka today, though we still haven’t seen the very best of the England international so far this season.

Gabriel Martinelli – 7 – Quiet by his standards, with some moments of skill but little in the way of real end-product.

Gabriel Jesus – 9 – A superb showing as he led the line for Arsenal, and another goal for the Gunners as he expertly headed in Xhaka’s cross to make it 2-0. What a signing he’s been!