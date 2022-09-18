Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano reveals two Arsenal transfer priorities for January

Fabrizio Romano has provided some insight into what we can expect from Arsenal in the January transfer window.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Romano answered a few questions from subscribers, with one asking about what the Gunners could be looking for when the transfer window re-opens in the winter.

Romano suggested it would likely be similar to what Arsenal were trying to do in the summer, with a midfielder and/or a winger top of their list, even if they didn’t quite manage to find someone in either of those positions before the September 1st deadline.

It seems Arsenal fans can expect the north London giants to keep assessing options in those positions for January.

When asked about Arsenal’s plans, Romano said: “I think their priorities will be the same as August: a midfielder and/or winger, but it will depend on the opportunities in the market and if they find the right player.”

Arsenal have made a strong start to the season after bringing in the likes of Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko this summer, but it seems that Mikel Arteta could still do with one or two more new signings.

It just remains to be seen if AFC will live to regret waiting until January to try to strengthen in midfield and out wide.