Big money Manchester City star tells friends he fears for his future at the club

Manchester City star Jack Grealish has a bleak outlook on his future at the club after a tough start to the season.

The 27-year-old was City’s biggest signing last season with the £100m fee paid to Aston Villa being the highest ever in British football history, reported Sky Sports.

Grealish’s career at Man City got off to a slow start but many expected that to improve this campaign after spending a year getting used to Pep Guardiola’s style and expectations.

However, the England international’s impact has been minimal so far and was heavily criticised after his poor performance midweek against Borussia Dortmund.

The 27-year-old responded admirably during Man City’s 3-0 win over Wolves yesterday, putting in a top performance and the winger even grabbed himself a goal.

According to Football Insider, Grealish has told his friends that he doesn’t expect to be at Man City next season.

Privately, the England star believes that City’s playing style is failing to bring out the best of his individual qualities and he fears he made a mistake joining a team with such strict passing patterns

At Aston Villa, everything the Birmingham club did focussed on bringing out the best in Grealish but at City, the 27-year-old is just another body.

There is still plenty of time for the winger to get back to his best at the Etihad and with five years remaining on his contract, it is hard to see Grealish leaving the Manchester club next summer.