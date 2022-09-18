Barcelona view potential transfer of Chelsea star as ideal to replace club legend

Barcelona reportedly eyeing up the potential transfer of Chelsea midfielder Jorginho next summer when he becomes a free agent.

The Catalan giants look likely to be in need of a long-term replacement for club legend Sergio Busquets, who will also be at the end of his contract in a year’s time.

And, according to a report from the Daily Mirror, Jorginho is viewed as ideal for Barcelona to fill the void left by Busquets if he doesn’t end up staying at the Nou Camp a bit longer.

Jorginho has been a key player for Chelsea since joining under Maurizio Sarri back in 2018, though he’s also had his critics in his time in the Premier League.

In many ways, the Italy international arguably looks like he’d be a better fit in La Liga, and particularly in Barca’s style of play under current manager Xavi.

Chelsea fans will likely be divided on whether or not the club should be trying to keep Jorginho, who is an experienced and proven winner, but who has flaws to his game that mean he could probably be replaced by someone better.

Crucially, he’ll also be turning 31 this December, so a new long-term deal seems risky at this stage of his career.