Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano provides update on PL star who wanted Chelsea transfer this summer

Fabrizio Romano has provided an exclusive update on Anthony Gordon’s situation at Everton following summer links with Chelsea.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column via Substack, Romano says Gordon wanted a move to Chelsea during the summer, but manager Frank Lampard and the club board fought to keep the 21-year-old at Goodison Park.

Gordon looks a terrific prospect, but it’s also fair to say that many were surprised to see him linked so strongly with Chelsea in what could’ve been a big-money move.

Romano himself previously wrote for CaughtOffside that he felt £60million was a high price for Gordon, while he now says Everton would like him to sign a new contract.

The situation remains unclear for the moment, however, as Romano stresses that the England Under-21 international did want the chance to leave the Toffees in the summer, though it remains to be seen if Chelsea will be back in for him or if other clubs could join the running.

“Everton have wanted to offer Gordon a new deal for a long time, but it’s also up to the player. Gordon wanted Chelsea move during the summer, it was the Everton board with Frank Lampard pushing to keep Anthony,” Romano explained.

“We will see if other clubs will enter the race or if Chelsea will try again for him. For now, it’s still too early to say for sure.”