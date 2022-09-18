Chelsea set to agree personal terms with new sporting director, says Fabrizio Romano

Chelsea are reportedly set to agree personal terms with Christoph Freund of Red Bull Salzburg as they close in on a new sporting director.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in the tweet below, with the Italian journalist stating that the Blues now look to be making progress on this deal, with further talks now planned with Salzburg in order to bring him to Stamford Bridge…

Excl: Chelsea are now set to reach agreement on personal terms with Christoph Freund as new director. Talks on with Salzburg to get it signed soon ?? #CFC Freund, man behind top deals like Haaland, Mané, Keita, Upamecano — ideas, data, talents. He’ll work together with Potter. pic.twitter.com/Kb2mfOnFFM — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 18, 2022

Freund has a hugely impressive record in terms of player recruitment and identifying talent, with Romano noting that he discovered world class stars such as Erling Haaland and Sadio Mane.

Chelsea have undergone a number of changes in recent months, with Todd Boehly taking over from Roman Abramovich after the Russian was sanctioned by the government, while Graham Potter recently replaced Thomas Tuchel as manager.

The departure of Abramovich also saw Marina Granovskaia move on, and it now looks like it will be Freund coming in to fill her role as the main figure in charge of transfers at Chelsea.

All in all, this looks very promising for CFC, though fans may be slightly unsure about such a major upheaval happening so quickly.

As well as changes off the pitch, the playing squad is now quite different from last season, with new signings such as Raheem Sterling, Wesley Fofana, Marc Cucurella and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang coming in this summer, while big names like Romelu Lukaku, Timo Werner, Antonio Rudiger and Marcos Alonso left the club.