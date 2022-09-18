Club could be forced to sell Premier League player to Leeds in January

Leeds United FC West Ham FC
Posted by

West Ham will attempt to reach an agreement with Harrison Ashby as interest grows in the right-back. 

According to Six Foot Two, the 20-year-old’s agents will have talks with the Hammers and failure to reach a conclusion could see the defender being sold during the January transfer window.

Leeds, Newcastle, Preston North End and Celtic have all been linked to Ashby whose contract expires at the end of the season; therefore, if they miss out in January, one of the clubs can pick the player up next summer for free.

Ashby has been linked with a move away from West Ham
More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri makes Premier League history against Brentford
Tottenham eyeing up ambitious striker transfer if Harry Kane leaves
Everton vs West Ham team news: New signing starts for home side as the Hammers make just one change

Ashby could be a good signing for one of the clubs mentioned above as he is still only 20 and has plenty of room for development. The defender is also a versatile one as he can play at right-back as well as a centre-back.

This is a situation that should be sorted out soon as clubs keep an eye on developments.

More Stories Harrison Ashby

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.