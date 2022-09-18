Everton vs West Ham team news: New signing starts for home side as the Hammers make just one change

Everton host West Ham on Sunday afternoon as Frank Lampard’s side looks for their first win of the season.

Both teams have had a poor start to the campaign with the Toffees sat in 17th and the Hammers another place below them in. David Moyes’ side have surprisingly struggled so far this season with their only win coming against Aston Villa. The Scottish manager will be looking to get the London club’s campaign up and running today as they come off the back of a 2-1 defeat to Chelsea which they could have got more from.

Many expected Everton to struggle again this season following their relegation fight during the last campaign but the Toffees have enough tools in their arsenal to stay up. The Merseyside club drew 1-1 last time out with city rivals Liverpool and will be hoping Goodison Park can encourage them to a win today.

Lampard has made two changes for today’s clash with the injured Jordan Pickford being replaced by Asmir Begovic and new signing Idrissa Gueye starting ahead of Tom Davies. Dominic Calvert-Lewin is still absent for Everton despite returning to training this week.

As for West Ham, Moyes has made just one change from the match against Chelsea with Aaron Cresswell coming in for Emerson at the back.

Most of the London club’s starting 11 got a rest during their midweek Europa Conference League match, with their games in Europe also benefitting the Irons as they should be much sharper than their opponents today.