Video: Fabio Vieira scores long-range screamer to make it 3-0 to Arsenal against Brentford

Fabio Vieira has marked his first Premier League start for Arsenal with a wonder-goal to make it 3-0 against Brentford this afternoon.

The Gunners are now in a commanding position and surely heading for another win to keep them top of the Premier League table.

Watch below as Vieira struck a sublime effort for his first ever Arsenal goal…

What a goal that is from Fábio Vieira. Arsenal are heading back to the top of the table! ?? pic.twitter.com/4ikfV3HI1W — SPORTbible (@sportbible) September 18, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Fábio Vieira's first Arsenal goal was a thing of beauty ? (via @NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/m1KUU3Hw51 — B/R Football (@brfootball) September 18, 2022

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

Vieira joined Arsenal from Porto this summer, and it’s clear the 22-year-old is a big talent, even if he wasn’t the biggest name before making his way to the Emirates Stadium.