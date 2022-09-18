Video: Fabio Vieira scores long-range screamer to make it 3-0 to Arsenal against Brentford

Fabio Vieira has marked his first Premier League start for Arsenal with a wonder-goal to make it 3-0 against Brentford this afternoon.

The Gunners are now in a commanding position and surely heading for another win to keep them top of the Premier League table.

Watch below as Vieira struck a sublime effort for his first ever Arsenal goal…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Pictures courtesy of NBC Sports

Vieira joined Arsenal from Porto this summer, and it’s clear the 22-year-old is a big talent, even if he wasn’t the biggest name before making his way to the Emirates Stadium.

