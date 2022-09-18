Sky Sports Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg is convinced that Bayern Munich will be making Tottenham striker Harry Kane a top transfer target for next summer.

The England international is one of the best number 9s in world football, and that’s very much a position Bayern need to fill right now after the blow of losing star player Robert Lewandowski during the summer.

The Polish goal machine left Bayern for Barcelona, and it’s clear that Julian Nagelsmann’s side are weaker now, even if they did bring in Sadio Mane from Liverpool to strengthen their attack.

Kane looks ideal for Bayern’s needs, and Plettenberg told Sky Italia that he can see the Bundesliga giants making him a priority for the summer of 2023.

“I am convinced that Kane will be Bayern Munich’s real market target next summer,” the reporter said.

This will no doubt be worrying news for Spurs fans, with Kane so often linked with a move away, even if it hasn’t happened for him just yet.

Kane has been a world class performer for Tottenham, but will surely be desperate to win some silverware before his career is over.

Spurs haven’t won anything since all the way back in 2008, meaning Kane is yet to get his hands on a trophy of any kind, despite being such a superb goal-scorer, and, in more recent times, an exceptional creator from deep as well.