‘He is struggling’ – Presenter surprised by Vieira’s treatment of Crystal Palace star

Presenter Dan Cook has admitted he has been surprised by manager Patrick Vieira’s inability to make things work with Jairo Riedewald at Crystal Palace.

The 26-year-old’s future has been up for debate with the consensus being that he is not in the club’s plans for now or the future and that the Eagles are ready to move him on as soon as possible.

The Dutchman’s contract expires in 2024 and should a club come knocking for Riedewald, it should be expected that the player will leave Selhurst Park.

While speaking about the player on the HLTCO Patreon podcast, Dan Cook stated:

“His immediate future is still the subject of a fair bit of speculation. It’s quite clear that ever since really Patrick Vieira arrived at the football club, the two of them have not been on the same page.

“It’s slightly strange to me because I think you can look towards Jairo’s Riedewald schooling within the Ajax academy and his ability to look after the ball and suggest that he should be the sort of player that Patrick Vieira quite likes.

“But that hasn’t come to pass and he is struggling hugely to involve himself in first team activities from week to week.”