Leeds thought about hiring 58-year-old after Bielsa

Leeds United looked into hiring Ernesto Valverde earlier this year before deciding to appoint Jesse Marsch as Marcelo Bielsa’s replacement.

That is according to Phil Hay, who was responding to a question on where Leeds would look next if Marsch left the club on his podcast.

Marsch isn’t in any danger of being sacked in the near future, but the question put to Hay was regarding the US Men’s National Team job that could become available after the World Cup.

“Where do they look next? Blimey, I don’t know where to start with that.

“For example, Ernesto Valverde was one person they looked at when they were thinking about Marsch, but he’s currently tied up in work. As far as the US National Team goes, Marsch has said that he sees that as a job that might be for him, but I think he and Leeds are hoping that it will be a while before that’s on the agenda,” Hay said.

Valverde has since taken over the managerial role at Athletic Club, who have been very impressive so far this season.

The 58-year-old has helped the Basque side to third place in the embryonic La Liga table but the early signs are encouraging for the Spanish club.

The former Barcelona boss would have been a fine choice for Leeds but Marsch has done good work at Elland Road and things will only get better under the American coach over time.