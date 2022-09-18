Leicester City consider two big-name candidates to replace struggling Brendan Rodgers

Leicester City are reportedly considering two big names who could come in and replace the struggling Brendan Rodgers as manager.

The Foxes have had an awful start to the season and currently sit rock-bottom of the Premier League table without a single win so far, with Tottenham thrashing them 6-2 yesterday.

Rodgers’ future now looks in serious doubt and it could be that the club already have their preferred candidates in mind to replace him, if the Express are to be believed.

They suggest Leicester are considering hiring Thomas Frank from Brentford, while former Burnley manager Sean Dyche is also an option for them.

Leicester fans will hope things can improve after such a nightmare start to the 2022/23 campaign, whether it’s under Rodgers or someone else.

