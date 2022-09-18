Leicester City will hold internal talks over the future of their struggling manager Brendan Rodgers following yesterday’s embarrassing 6-2 defeat away to Tottenham in the Premier League.

The Foxes are rock-bottom of the table after a terrible start to the season, with Rodgers’ side yet to pick up a single win, losing six and drawing one of their seven games so far.

Although Leicester gave a decent account of themselves early on in the game against Spurs, taking a 1-0 lead and getting the score back to 2-2 after falling behind, they eventually fell apart and were thrashed 6-2 by Antonio Conte’s side.

This follows a difficult summer in the transfer market for Leicester, who lost key defender Wesley Fofana to Chelsea, while the long-serving and influential Kasper Schmeichel left for Nice.

There was also speculation about others such as Youri Tielemans, though Fabrizio Romano, writing in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside, insists that was not a major issue.

The reporter admits, however, that Leicester are now set to discuss Rodgers’ situation, though no decision was made as of last night.

“For sure, the situation at Leicester is worrying. Brendan Rodgers’ future will be discussed internally in the next hours and days, no decision yet as of last night,” Romano said.

“I think it’s not just about Youri Tielemans or any individual player – the real point is that they were not able to refresh the squad, sign two or three new important players as every Premier League side did.

“One player they wanted was Jeremie Boga as a last minute target, but Atalanta rejected their proposal.”

It’s sad to see Leicester like this after their remarkable recent history in the Premier League, which saw them stage a miraculous survival with a late run of wins in 2014/15, only to go on and win the title the following year in what was undoubtedly one of the biggest sporting shocks of all time.

Rodgers also won the FA Cup with Leicester in 2021, but they’ve failed to build on their success and now face the serious threat of a relegation battle this term, so one imagines the club must be considering making a change.