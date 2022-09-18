Liverpool and Chelsea among four clubs eyeing transfer of Northern Ireland wonderkid

Chelsea FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the four clubs eyeing up a potential transfer deal for Linfield and Northern Ireland wonderkid Cole Brannigan.

The teenager looks like a big prospect and has a number of top clubs looking at him, with Liverpool and Chelsea alongside Manchester City and Leeds as potential suitors, according to the Sun.

Brannigan looks like he could make sense as part of Chelsea’s new strategy under new owner Todd Boehly and new manager Graham Potter, with the Blues likely to be keen to build a more long-term project for the future.

Liverpool, meanwhile, have long been good at promoting and developing young players, so could be another attractive destination for Brannigan.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal & Chelsea had scouts present for winger’s impressive performance this week amid transfer interest
Conte’s Tottenham match record set by one of Pochettino’s best Spurs teams
Man City rival Chelsea & Spurs for potential free agent who saw £43m transfer blocked this summer

Reece James, Mason Mount, Trevoh Chalobah, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Conor Gallagher are among the young players to come through at Stamford Bridge in recent times, while Trent Alexander-Arnold, Harvey Elliott and Fabio Carvalho are young players who’ve seen a lot of playing time at Anfield.

It will be interesting to see how this saga develops and how Brannigan’s career path goes after making his choice.

More Stories Cole Brannigan Graham Potter Jurgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.