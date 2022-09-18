Exclusive: Liverpool scouts have been monitoring “very good player”, says Fabrizio Romano

Liverpool have been keeping an eye on Flamengo midfielder Joao Gomes, but there have been no official approaches or talks for the player so far, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Reds could do with making changes to their midfield at the moment, following a difficult start to the season, and Gomes is one of the names to recently emerge as a possible target for the club.

Romano is aware of the speculation, and admits there is some interest from Liverpool, with the Merseyside giants’ scouts monitoring the 21-year-old Brazilian.

So far, however, their interest has not gone any further than that, and Romano has expressed his belief that the youngster may not quite be ready for a move to a big club like Liverpool just yet.

The Italian transfer news reporter admits that he rates Gomes as a very good player, but it might still be a bit soon for him to be moving to one of the biggest clubs in Europe.

“Liverpool have monitored Gomes with their scouts as many other top European clubs did, at the moment there’s nothing else to this story, no official bid or negotiation,” Romano wrote in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

“I think he’s a very good player but he needs some steps before being ready for Liverpool level.”

Liverpool fans will hope the club can find a solution in midfield soon enough, and Gomes certainly seems like a top young talent who is worth keeping an eye on in the next few months.