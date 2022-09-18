Man City rival Chelsea & Spurs for potential free agent who saw £43m transfer blocked this summer

Manchester City are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in a potential transfer deal for Inter Milan centre-back Milan Skriniar.

The Premier League champions join Chelsea and Tottenham in pursuing the Slovakia international, who will be a free agent next summer if he does not extend his current contract at the San Siro.

This is according to a report from the Sun, who add that Skriniar was also targeted by Paris Saint-Germain in the summer, only for Inter to turn down an offer worth around £43million for one of their most important players.

City already have some world class options in central defence, such as Ruben Dias, but it seems Pep Guardiola’s side could enter the market for another big name in Skriniar.

It’s not often a quality player like this is available for free, so it could make sense for City to swoop in for this big opportunity.

Chelsea also still need to improve their options at the back after a difficult start to the season, with the club yet to really replace Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen after their departures this summer.

Wesley Fofana has joined from Leicester City and looks a terrific prospect, but new manager Graham Potter may well be unconvinced by Kalidou Koulibaly, who joined from Napoli this summer, but who has looked less likely to be a solid long-term option for the Blues.

Tottenham, meanwhile, might also benefit from signing Skriniar, and may have a useful connection in the form of their manager Antonio Conte, who coached him when they won the title together at Inter.