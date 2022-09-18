Manchester United youngster promoted to first-team training

Manchester United youngster Charlie Savage has been promoted to the club’s senior first-team.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claim the Red Devils have introduced the talented teenager to the senior squad after requesting that he trains with the first team this weekend.

The 19-year-old, who plays as a defensive midfielder, joined in with a senior training session on Saturday afternoon, which is believed to be the reason why he was substituted at half-time against West Ham’s under-21s on Friday.

Even though former interim boss Ralf Rangnick awarded Savage with his senior debut against BSC Young Boys in the Champions League last season, it is clear that new manager Erik ten Hag rates him just as highly.

Understood to have received loan offers from clubs in League One and the Championship during the summer transfer window, after rejecting all approaches, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Savage handed more minutes this season.

Not only that, but after allowing James Garner to sign for Everton on a permanent deal earlier in the summer, it could be that ten Hag sees something in Savage that he did not see in the midfielder’s former academy teammate.

Since joining the Red Devil’s prestigious youth academy several years ago, Savage, who has three years left on his deal, has gone on to feature in 62 youth matches, in all competitions, directly contributing to 15 goals along the way.