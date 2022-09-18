Arsenal & Chelsea had scouts present for winger’s impressive performance this week amid transfer interest

Arsenal and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs to have scouted Bayer Leverkusen winger Moussa Diaby as he impressed against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League this week.

The 23-year-old has long been regarded as a promising young player, having caught the eye in the Bundesliga for a while now, and it seems scouts from top Premier League clubs are keeping a close eye on him.

According to 90min, both Arsenal and Chelsea had officials present for Diaby’s impressive performance against Atletico in the Champions League, with the Gunners supposedly having a long-standing interest in the Frenchman.

Arsenal would do well to sign Diaby as a replacement for Nicolas Pepe, with Fabrizio Romano admitting in his CaughtOffside column today that he could see Mikel Arteta and co. trying again to sign a winger in January.

Chelsea, meanwhile, also need new signings in that area of the pitch after the departure of Timo Werner this summer, while Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic haven’t really lived up to expectations either.

The report from 90min also mentions that the likes of Manchester City, Tottenham and Newcastle may have been monitoring Diaby this week.