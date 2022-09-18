West Ham boss David Moyes says he is still finding out how to use Maxwel Cornet properly.

The Ivory Coast international joined West Ham from Burnley during the summer transfer window but is yet to cement his place in the starting line-up for the Hammers.

The 25-year-old is enjoying a fine campaign in Conference League though, assisting in three goals so far for the club.

Moyes admits he is still looking how to get the best out of him as the season continues.

“He has actually got a couple of assists in the last few games and he has started to make a contribution already. I think it is probably his lateness back into pre-season and it is getting him back into condition really. I don’t mean that he was badly out of condition, it was just more that he wasn’t match ready in terms of minutes. But I think we are still finding out as well, looking at how we can best use him.”