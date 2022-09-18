Newcastle make move for Brazilian ‘monster’; he has same agent as Bruno

Newcastle United are preparing a transfer move for Vasco da Gama wonderkid Andrey Santos.

Other Premier League clubs such as Aston Villa are also said to be interested in the 18-year-old Brazilian, but Newcastle are showing the strongest interest so far.

The Magpies may also have the edge in the race to sign Santos, as he shares an agent with Bruno Guimaraes.

NUFC signed Bruno from Lyon last January, and Santos would be another exciting addition to the club if they could pull it off.

Newcastle’s new owners have invested great sums of money into this squad already, with the likes of Alexander Isak and Sven Botman joining this summer.