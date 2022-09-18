Despite rescuing his side a point against Bournemouth on Saturday afternoon, former Arsenal midfielder turned pundit, Paul Merson, has still managed to identify a weakness in Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak’s game.

Hosting Bournemouth on Saturday, Newcastle United would have felt confident they could have come away with all three points, especially considering they are unbeaten at home so far this season.

The Toon fell behind in the second half though. Industrious midfielder Phillip Billing gave the Cherries the lead at the hour mark.

However, after handling the ball inside the Magpies’ box just minutes later, the south coast side gave away a penalty which record-signing Isak went on to smash past opposition goalkeeper Neto.

Even though Eddie Howe’s Geordies went on to dominate possession after drawing level, the northeast giants failed to score a second with the game going on to end 1-1, and Merson not only believes that Bournemouth defended well, but he also thinks Isak is a better player when his team’s backs are against the wall.

MORE: (Video) Marseille vs Stade Rennes suspended for bizarre reason

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game, as quoted by Chronicle, Merson suggested that playing at home may not suit Isak’s style of play.

“I didn’t see too much of him, they (Bournemouth) defended him very well. You know, it’s hard. Sometimes it’s hard (for a striker),” Merson said.

“You need that grass behind the defence and it wasn’t there for him. He’s very quick (and) they nullified that, Bournemouth.

“They just sat back and put 10 behind the ball. (There was) not a lot of space between the goalkeeper and the back four. He didn’t have anywhere to go.

“When it’s like that it’s going to be hard. I think he’ll get a lot more joy away from home.”

Do you agree with Merson’s assessment? – Let us know in the comments.