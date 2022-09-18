Dutch pundit Rene van de Kerkhof thinks Cody Gakpo should aim bigger than a move to Leeds United.

The 23-year-old has started the season on fire, scoring seven goals in six appearances for PSV Eindhoven and many club including Leeds, Southampton and Man UTD are interested in his services.

Gakpo almost joined Leeds United on Deadline Day but the winger decided in the last minutes he wants to stay in Eredivisie at least until World Cup.

De Kerkhof told Voetbal International, as quoted by PSV Fans: “No joke, I think he will be the revelation of the World Cup. He can play football so well, he always plays well against the top teams. I can see him excelling at the World Cup and becoming the surprise of the tournament. The pundit believes La Liga or Serie A is more suited for Gakpo.

“Of course, that will allow him to leave PSV during the winter break, but I think he will just finish the season and take PSV to the title. Leeds, Southampton… I have no contempt for these clubs, but Gakpo can do better. I don’t think England is right for him. Spain or Italy is more obvious.”