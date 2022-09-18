Spurs dominate WhoScored’s ‘Team of the Week’ with four players included

Spurs piled the pressure on Brendan Rodgers after thumping Leicester City 6-2 during Saturday afternoon’s featured Premier League game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Despite falling behind after just four minutes following a successfully converted penalty by opposition midfielder Youri Tielemans, it took the Lilywhites just 15 minutes to take the lead thanks to two quick-fire goals from Harry Kane and Eric Dier.

The explosive first half wasn’t over there though. James Maddison levelled the scoreline once again after curling in a beautiful strike just before the half-time whistle.

It took Antonio Conte’s men just two minutes to regain the lead after the second half got underway though. Midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur, who picked Wilfried Ndidi’s pocket, ran through the heart of the Foxes’ defence before sliding the ball past goalkeeper Danny Ward, and from this point, the Londoners did not let their advantage slip again.

Even though they had taken the lead early on and then fought back well, Leicester City’s misery was piled on after Son Heung-min, who had been dropped to the bench following a prolonged period of poor form, was introduced with around 30 minutes to play.

Amazingly, not only did the South Korean superstar silence his critics, but he did so in an emphatic fashion.

The 30-year-old raced to a 13-minute hattrick and reminded fans, as well as his manager, that he is a player still capable of world-class moments.

Following what was a thoroughly impressive performance from this season’s title dark horses, all four of Conte’s goalscorers have been included in WhoScored’s ‘Team of the Week’.