Video: Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo sent off just 9 seconds after game kicks off

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo picked up what is surely one of the quickest red cards of all time against Angers today.

Watch this bizarre incident in the video clip below, with the 22-year-old denying his opponent a clear run at goal when he was the last defender…

? La faute de Todibo au bout de …… 5 secondes de jeu ! ? Rouge direct. Qu'en pensez-vous ?#Ligue1UberEats | #OGCNSCO pic.twitter.com/b5D6TdvVvf — Cerfia Foot (@CerfiaFoot) September 18, 2022

Jean-Clair Todibo sent off after NINE seconds ?pic.twitter.com/1CnygC0WOr — Football Transfers (@Transfersdotcom) September 18, 2022

Pictures courtesy of Prime Video

There’s no doubt it was a correct call by the referee to give the red card, but what a shocking start that is for any player.

It’s not often we see such a lively start to a game, but Todibo’s poor positioning and lack of composure surely made a small piece of history here.