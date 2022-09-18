Video: Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo sent off just 9 seconds after game kicks off

Nice
Posted by

Nice defender Jean-Clair Todibo picked up what is surely one of the quickest red cards of all time against Angers today.

Watch this bizarre incident in the video clip below, with the 22-year-old denying his opponent a clear run at goal when he was the last defender…

Pictures courtesy of Prime Video

More Stories / Latest News
Mikel Arteta explains surprise decision to give debut to record-breaking Arsenal youngster Ethan Nwaneri
(Video) Arsenal fans will love what Thomas Frank has said about the Gunners’ title chances
Leeds thought about hiring 58-year-old after Bielsa

There’s no doubt it was a correct call by the referee to give the red card, but what a shocking start that is for any player.

It’s not often we see such a lively start to a game, but Todibo’s poor positioning and lack of composure surely made a small piece of history here.

More Stories Jean-Clair Todibo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.