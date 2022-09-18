Conte’s Tottenham match record set by one of Pochettino’s best Spurs teams

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has made a great start to the new season, with his side’s 6-2 win over Leicester City yesterday meaning they’ve matched the best start made by the club during their best period under Mauricio Pochettino.

Spurs became a real force under Pochettino for a few years, going from being top four hopefuls to genuine title contenders, and reaching their first ever Champions League final.

Conte may now be building something similar, with stats from Opta Joe in the tweet below confirming that the north Londoners’ current points tally is their joint-best at the start of a Premier League season, along with Pochettino’s 2016/17 side, which only ended up finishing runners-up to Conte’s Chelsea…

17 – Tottenham’s 17 points from their seven Premier League games this season is their joint-best record at this stage of a campaign, level with 2016-17 when they finished as runners-up to Antonio Conte’s Chelsea. Pushing. pic.twitter.com/Jm7LMoxWbt — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 17, 2022

Conte was a surprise appointment by Tottenham last season, with the Italian tactician previously working at much bigger clubs who were more likely to be able to deliver success straight away.

It may be, however, that Conte has chosen well with Spurs, as they’ve backed him to build a more competitive squad that looks like it could soon be as good as Pochettino’s best teams, or perhaps even better.