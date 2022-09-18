Richard Keys says one Spurs player isn’t good enough at the top-level

Former Sky Sports host Richard Keys has commented on the form of Tottenham defender Eric Dier and the possibility of him being in the England squad for the World Cup.

Speaking on his podcast alongside Andy Gray, Keys admits he thinks Dier is looking set to reclaim his place in Gareth Southgate’s side, though he has questioned if he’s really good enough for the highest level.

In general, Keys didn’t sound too enthusiastic about England’s options at centre-back, criticising Manchester City’s John Stones as well.

“I think it will end up being Dier, who at the very highest level isn’t good enough, most weeks at Tottenham he’s ok. I don’t fancy John Stones, you wouldn’t go into war with him would you?” Keys said.

Dier has shone for Spurs this season, but it seems some people still aren’t convinced by him.

This seems a tad harsh, but at the same time it might be good to have other options ahead of the 28-year-old.