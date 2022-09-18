Tottenham eyeing up ambitious striker transfer if Harry Kane leaves

Tottenham are reportedly eyeing up a surprise transfer move for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic amid doubts over Harry Kane’s future.

Respected Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has given a worrying update on Kane’s future, stating that he expects Bayern Munich to make the England international a top target next summer, as per Sky Italia.

Kane won’t be easy to replace, but it seems Spurs could go all out for Juve front-man Vlahovic if they do lose their star goal-scorer, according to Todo Fichajes.

Vlahovic previously looked an elite talent at former club Fiorentina, but he hasn’t quite hit the ground running as some might have expected at Juventus.

The Serbia international scored 41 goals in his final 64 appearances for Fiorentina, an average of 0.64 goals per game, but has just 13 in 28 so far for Juventus, an average of 0.46 goals per game.

It could be that the Turin giants might consider letting Vlahovic leave for the right price, and he may well be tempted to try reviving his career in the Premier League.

Antonio Conte would surely be optimistic about getting the best out of the talented 22-year-old.