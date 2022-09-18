Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing – Leicester to hold Rodgers talks, Liverpool scout midfielder, and more

Hello guys and welcome to my latest Daily Briefing – read on for the latest on Brendan Rodgers’ future, Liverpool’s midfielder hunt, and more, and click here to subscribe to get this in your inbox five mornings a week!

AC Milan

Sergino Dest: “There’s a buy option in the contract between AC Milan and Barcelona, so I will do my best here as I hope Milan will sign me on permanent deal. I’m really happy here and I will give 100% to stay.”

Arsenal

What really went on with Arsenal’s pursuit of Youri Tielemans? Click here for more exclusive info and insight.

Did Arsenal miss a major opportunity to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk for a decent price? Click here to find out what happened this summer and my thoughts on what’s next.

YOUR questions answered – what will be Arsenal’s priorities in January? Click here to find out.

Bayern Munich

Julian Nagelsmann on Bayern Munich’s poor start: “The recent negative trend is not good. a lot has to change. I’m going to think, then we’ll see how things go on from here. I will think about everything, about myself, the situation, everything.”

Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi remains a managerial candidate to replace Graham Potter at Brighton. Talks are ongoing and progressing well, with De Zerbi tempted by the chance to have an experience in the Premier League. Brighton like the work he did at Shakhtar Donetsk, playing good football and trusting young players – ideal for the club as they try to replace Potter.

Chelsea

Moises Caicedo is having an outstanding season for Brighton and will be a player Chelsea’s new manager Graham Potter knows well – could a January move be on the cards?

Why did Anthony Gordon end up staying at Everton despite being keen to join Chelsea? Click here for my exclusive insight on the deal and what happens next.

Rafael Leao was a target for Chelsea this summer, but AC Milan turned down a verbal offer for the Portuguese forward. As I wrote recently, contract talks with Milan will now continue.

Kepa Arrizabalaga: “I had chances to leave Chelsea in the summer – there were things, but the club always gave me their trust, they always wanted me to be part of the squad. We analysed it and I am happy to stay and be in this great club.”

In other news, Barcelona are considering signing Jorginho next summer, when he’ll be out of contract with Chelsea (Mirror)