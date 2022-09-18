VAR may have missed huge incident during Newcastle United vs Bournemouth

Even though Newcastle United successfully managed to salvage a point from Saturday’s clash against Bournemouth, according to journalist Lee Ryder, the Magpies were fortunate not to have had a man sent off.

Ryder claims that midfielder Joelinton was lucky to avoid seeing a red card after catching opposition attacker Marcus Tavernier with a ‘stray boot’.

Speaking about the incident, which was not picked up by referee Craig Pawson, or VAR, Ryder said: “When Joelinton went down in the first half and won a free-kick nobody thought much of it at first. But replays on TV showed that the Brazilian had caught Marcus Tavernier with a stray boot.

“Thankfully for Newcastle it wasn’t picked up by VAR but if it had he would have been heading for an early bath. Perhaps given the amount of rotten officiating previously this was part of the levelling up process we are told occurs over a season.

“But Joelinton will admit he was a lucky lad against the Cherries.”

