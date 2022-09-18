(Video) Arsenal fans will love what Thomas Frank has said about the Gunners’ title chances

There aren’t many teams who travel to Brentford’s home ground and come away deserving winners, but that is exactly what Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal did on Sunday afternoon.

Not only did the Gunners run out 3-0 winners, but defensively, the Londoners were able to keep the Bees at arms’ length and wrap up an impressive clean sheet.

First-half goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set the tone for the afternoon before midfielder Fabio Vieira kicked off his Arsenal career with a bang after netting on his first full start.

MORE: Arsenal player ratings vs Brentford: Summer signings both get a 9 in dominant Gunners display

Sunday’s result now means Arteta’s team return to the top of the Premier League and are one point ahead of champions Manchester City and rivals Tottenham Hotspur, and speaking after the game, Bees’ boss Thomas Frank confirmed what a lot of fans and pundits are thinking.

“They did everything they could to win, which they should do,” Frank said.

“And fair play and praise to them, and I think they’ll do brilliant. I think they’ll compete for the title now.”