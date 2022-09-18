Video: Everton’s Mykolenko shows himself to be a class act in lovely pre-match moment

Everton won their first Premier League match of the season today at Goodison Park beating West Ham 1-0 and there was a touching moment involving defender Vitaliy Mykolenko pre-match. 

Frank Lampard’s side were totally deserving of the three points in what was a frantic match for the most part which also saw new signing Neal Maupay score his first goal in a blue shirt.

The victory lifts the Merseyside club away from the relegation zone and one fan, in particular, enjoyed her afternoon at Goodison Park.

During the pre-match tributes to The Queen, Everton’s Mykolenko noticed that one of the mascots for the game was cold and showed himself to be a class act by giving the young girl his jacket.

This was a beautiful moment and the girl now has a special souvenir to mark the occasion.

