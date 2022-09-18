Video: Former Liverpool star scores first goal for new club in 3-0 win

Former Liverpool star, Takumi Minamino, scored his first goal for Monaco today in a 3-0 win over Stade Reims. 

The Japan international left the Reds during the latest transfer window after what was his most impactful season for the Merseyside club, contributing in a major way to Jurgen Klopp’s side’s run to two domestic trophies.

Minamino came on as a 65th-minute sub during today’s match and went on to get a late goal and an assist for his new club. The Japanese star’s goal made it 2-0 and can be seen below.

