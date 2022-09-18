Video: Jose Mourinho sent off after running onto the pitch to argue with referee

Atalanta
Posted by

Jose Mourinho’s Roma were defeated 1-0 by Atalanta earlier today in a match that saw the Portuguese coach sent off for protesting with the referee. 

The defeat sees Roma drop to sixth place in the table whilst the three points for Atalanta puts them top of Serie A.

During the second half of the clash, the former Chelsea boss was sent off after running onto the pitch to protest with the referee after the Roma boss felt that his side should have had a penalty following a foul on Nicolo Zaniolo.

This is not the first time Mourinho has argued himself into the referee’s book, one of the many characteristics people love about the legendary manager.

More Stories / Latest News
Arsenal star trolls Ivan Toney following 3-0 win over Brentford
VAR may have missed huge incident during Newcastle United vs Bournemouth
Radrizzani and 49ers working on huge deal to bring ‘sensational player’ to Leeds
More Stories Jose Mourinho

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.