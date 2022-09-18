Video: Juventus’ Angel Di Maria sent off for elbow against Monza

Life at Juventus has not been smooth sailing lately with the Seria A giants’ season off to a very poor start.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side are currently sat in eighth position in the league and are winless in their Champions League group having lost both of their opening two matches in the competition.

The Juve boss is under severe pressure at present and Angel Di Maria has now made his task of getting three important points away to Monza today even harder.

The Argentine got himself sent off in the first half after elbowing his opponent in the stomach, which can be seen below.

? RED CARD DI MARIApic.twitter.com/1XU5yRMylM — Juve Canal (@juve_canal) September 18, 2022

Di Maria must have imagined that he was being defended by Allegri pic.twitter.com/c7myCJdgpN — Rete This Way: A Calcio Podcast ???? (@RTWCalcio) September 18, 2022

A straight red card for Ángel Di María. ? Juventus' bad week keeps getting worse. pic.twitter.com/XLLj2COpYq — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 18, 2022

Footage courtesy of DAZN and CBS Sports