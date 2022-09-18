(Video) Marseille vs Stade Rennes suspended for bizarre reason

Marseille’s game against Stade Rennes on Sunday afternoon was temporarily halted in the closing stages for a bizarre reason.

Referee Benoit Bastien was forced to suspend play after a flock of pigeons descended onto the Stade Velodrome pitch.

Clearly taking a fancy to something on the turf, a good 20 or so birds were spotted pecking at the grass before eventually moving on.

Even though the game was disrupted, the pigeons’ invasion did not impact the final result after both teams went on to share the points following a 1-1 draw.

