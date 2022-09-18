Video: Neal Maupay scores first Everton goal with brilliant finish

Neal Maupay has scored his first goal for Everton helping the Toffees take a 1-0 lead over West Ham at Goodison Park.

Frank Lampard’s side are yet to win a match this season and have now moved a step closer to ending that, in what has been a frantic end-to-end clash on Merseyside.

The goal came after Maupay received the ball from Alex Iwobi before proceeding to take a touch to set himself up for a lovely finish to get himself off the mark in a blue shirt.