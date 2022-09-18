(Video) “So happy to play with him” – Gabriel Jesus heaps praise on Arsenal teammate

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 3-0 at the Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, were in fine form and ran out deserving winners.

First-half goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set the tone for the afternoon before midfielder Fabio Vieira marked his first start for the club with a goal just after the interval.

MORE: Exclusive: Leicester City to hold internal talks over Brendan Rodgers’ future after Tottenham defeat

More Stories / Latest News
‘He is struggling’ – Presenter surprised by Vieira’s treatment of Crystal Palace star
Chelsea set to agree personal terms with new sporting director, says Fabrizio Romano
Club could be forced to sell Premier League player to Leeds in January

Speaking after the game about his goal, which came from a well-placed cross from Granit Xhaka, the in-form Jesus could not hide the connection he shares with the Switerzland international.

“He [Xhaka] jokes sometimes, he wants to improve his assists and then he gives me a lot of balls,” the former Manchester City forward said.

“I am so happy to play with him. He is intelligent and a quality player.

“All the time he is trying to find me, today he found me, a great ball and a great cross and I could head it into the net. So I am happy.”

More Stories Gabriel Jesus Granit Xhaka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.