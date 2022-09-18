(Video) “So happy to play with him” – Gabriel Jesus heaps praise on Arsenal teammate

Arsenal returned to the top of the Premier League after beating Brentford 3-0 at the Community Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The Gunners, led by Spanish manager Mikel Arteta, were in fine form and ran out deserving winners.

First-half goals from William Saliba and Gabriel Jesus set the tone for the afternoon before midfielder Fabio Vieira marked his first start for the club with a goal just after the interval.

Speaking after the game about his goal, which came from a well-placed cross from Granit Xhaka, the in-form Jesus could not hide the connection he shares with the Switerzland international.

“He [Xhaka] jokes sometimes, he wants to improve his assists and then he gives me a lot of balls,” the former Manchester City forward said.

“I am so happy to play with him. He is intelligent and a quality player.

“All the time he is trying to find me, today he found me, a great ball and a great cross and I could head it into the net. So I am happy.”