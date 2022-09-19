Arsenal make Bundesliga midfielder their priority transfer target

Arsenal have made Eintracht Frankfurt Jesper Lindstrom their priority transfer target for the upcoming windows.

Lindstrom scored his first Champions League goal for Frankfurt last week against Marseille and has had an impressive start to the season for the Bundesliga club.

At just 22 years old, Lindstrom is already a regular for both club and country, having made his international debut for Denmark in 2020.

Now, Lindstrom is attracting the interest of other clubs around Europe.

According to 90min, Arsenal are ready to make Lindstrom their priority transfer target ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Lindstrom fits the profile of players Mikel Arteta not only likes to work with, with Arsenal having the youngest average age squad used in the Premier League last season.

Arteta prefers to develop up-and-coming stars rather than using experienced players who are starting to decline, which was evident last season when he offloaded Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang during the January transfer window.

Lindstrom is fairly unproven, given he’s only been playing in a top league for a short period, but that won’t deter a manager like Arteta. If Arteta can get hold of Lindstrom at a young age and develop him into a player who can suit his system, coupled with the talent he already has, it could be an exciting prospect for Arsenal.