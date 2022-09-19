Alan Shearer names the player who’s become Arsenal’s game-changer

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has heaped praise onto Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus for becoming the club’s game-changer since he joined in the summer.

The Brazil international seems to have taken his game to another level since leaving Manchester City for Arsenal in pre-season, and the Gunners are now reaping the rewards as they sit top of the table going into the international break.

It’s too early to say for sure if Arsenal will be genuine title contenders this season, but there’s no doubt Jesus looks to have majorly improved them since arriving at the Emirates Stadium.

Shearer has certainly been impressed, describing Jesus as a game-changer in his column on BBC Sport, and praising him for his work rate and pressing as well as his goal threat and general quality in attack.

“Jesus is already a huge part of what Arsenal are about now – it’s not just his goals and creativity that make him so important to them, it’s his relentless energy and willingness to run in behind defences too,” Shearer said.

“He’s the game-changer for Arsenal. He’s the one who sets the tone from the front. Defenders hate players who are prepared to run in behind, he does that.

“He’s the one who starts the press. You see his movement and his ability too. He could have had two or three goals actually. He’s made a huge difference to that team.”

Arsenal fans will no doubt be delighted with how well this signing has come off for them, with Mikel Arteta facing a difficult job just a few months ago when he’d lost Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette in the space of just a few months.