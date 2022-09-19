One Arsenal player singled out as the reason they’re top of the league

Garth Crooks has singled out the influence of Gabriel Jesus as turning Arsenal into the new-look team they’ve been so far this season.

The Gunners are currently top of the Premier League after a superb start to the 2022/23 campaign, with Mikel Arteta’s side winning six and losing one of their seven games so far.

Jesus joined Arsenal from Manchester City in the summer, and he’s made a terrific start to life at the Emirates Stadium, with four goals and three assists in his first seven league appearances for the north London giants.

Arsenal fans will be thrilled with the Brazil international’s contributions so far, and Crooks has also talked up just how well he’s done for his new club.

Jesus was on the score sheet for Arsenal again this weekend as they beat Brentford 3-0, and the 25-year-old subsequently made it into Crooks’ Premier League team of the week on BBC Sport.

“From the moment Gabriel Jesus put on an Arsenal shirt he’s been playing like a man possessed,” Crooks said.

“His enthusiasm and appetite for the game is immense. He’s not just scoring goals for the Gunners but leading the line.

“His movement around the pitch is fantastic and he plays the game with an infectious arrogance that is spreading through the Arsenal team like wildfire, and the reason why they currently sit on top of the Premier League.

“The way Jesus generated enough power, on a beautifully flighted ball from Xhaka, to beat David Raya in the Brentford goal provided a glimpse of just how fit and strong Jesus actually is.

“Why Brazil haven’t selected him for their national team during the international break is a total mystery to me.”