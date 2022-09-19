Arsenal set to reignite their interest in Juventus star

Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Juventus midfielder Manuel Locatelli.

Despite an excellent start to the season, Arsenal are still in the middle of a rebuild and their squad will need some improvements over the next twelve months.

With Thomas Partey regularly suffering from injuries, a new midfielder could be a priority for Arsenal during the next couple of transfer windows, and they’re now being linked with a midfielder they’ve shown interest in in the past.

According to Calcio Mercato, Arsenal are set to reignite their interest in Juventus midfielder Locatelli.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has decided that Locatelli is not in his plans, so a move away from the club is probably best for all parties involved.

If Arsenal are able to get Locatelli on the cheap to play as a squad option and hopefully push the likes of Granit Xhaka for a starting spot, it could be a smart signing.

The likelihood is due to their excellent form, he wouldn’t be instantly breaking into the starting eleven, but adding more competition can only be beneficial, especially if they qualify for the Champions League ahead of next season.

