Exclusive: “Mourinho is a big fan” – Fabrizio Romano on how close Arsenal star came to transfer away

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka has always been a key part of the club’s project and was not as close to leaving the club as transfer rumours suggested.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, with the reporter explaining that the Switzerland international was linked with both Bayer Leverkusen and Roma this summer, but never actually got close to a departure.

Romano adds, however, that Roma manager Jose Mourinho is a big fan of Xhaka, and that a deal was closer last summer.

“There was absolutely nothing between Xhaka and Roma or Bayer Leverkusen this summer despite rumours,” Romano explained.

“He’s always been key for Arsenal project and his departure was never close this year.

“It was really close one year ago with Roma pushing as Mourinho is a big fan, but nothing happened this summer.”

Xhaka has had an up-and-down career at the Emirates Stadium, but most Arsenal fans will now surely be relieved that he ended up staying at the club.

The 29-year-old has really taken his game up a level this season, becoming one of the team’s most important players with some commanding displays in the middle of the park.

At times, however, Xhaka has not quite looked settled at Arsenal, and was previously stripped of the captaincy for the way he reacted to jeers from the crowd in a game against Crystal Palace back in 2019.

It’s been quite a turnaround for him, and Gooners will be glad that manager Mikel Arteta was able to keep him and get him to raise his game.