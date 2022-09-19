Arsenal transfer target Youri Tielemans explains why he didn’t leave Leicester City during the summer.

Tielemans was heavily linked with a move to Arsenal in the summer, with Fabrizio Romano confirming to CaughtOffside via his Substack column that the Belgian midfielder was on their list of targets during the summer transfer window.

Romano also confirmed that Arsenal could reignite their interest during the upcoming transfer window in January.

Tielemans has now spoken out as to why he didn’t leave the club and decided to stay at Leicester City, at least until the January transfer window.

“I didn’t leave Leicester in the summer as I always said the project had to be the right,” said Tielemans, as relayed by GOAL.

If Arsenal did make an approach for Tielemans then it’s interesting to hear him say he needs to find the right project. With his contract expiring next summer, Tielemans holds all the power in the situation, as if he doesn’t get a move in January, he can easily leave on a free transfer next year.