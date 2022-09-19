Atletico Madrid are showing an interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

Rashford has seen a resurgence in form under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, regularly starting as the main striker ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo.

Most recently, Rashford scored twice in a win against Arsenal, showcasing his deadly ability on the counter-attack.

After a tough few years at Manchester United, Rashford is finally finding his form again, and he’s now attracting interest from other clubs around Europe.

According to Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are one of the clubs showing an interest in the Manchester United forward.

Manchester United is Rashford’s boyhood club, so now he’s playing well and playing regularly, a move away doesn’t make too much sense. When he was going through a difficult spell, finding a new club to revive his career may have been a sensible option, but staying at Old Trafford, for now, is probably best for his development.

With the World Cup fast approaching, Rashford shouldn’t be thinking about a future move, and should be focussing on keeping up his performances in order to secure his place in the England squad come November.