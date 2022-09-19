Chelsea will reignite their interest in Barcelona forward Memphis Depay next year after missing out on him during the summer transfer window.

Since the start of the season, Depay has managed just 114 minutes across two games. With the arrival of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, Depay has found himself further down the pecking order at the club.

According to Fichajes, Chelsea discussed the possibility of signing Depay in the summer with Barcelona during their talks regarding Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. Now, the report claims that Chelsea could reignite their interest next year, whether that be in January or in the summer transfer window.

Depay undoubtedly has the talent, but he’s struggling to find a regular place in the Barcelona team. A move away from the club is probably best for all parties involved, especially with Barcelona’s financial problems.

Depay’s wage package is likely to be a large one, so offloading him to allow them to continue to invest in the calibre of players they are targeting could be a smart bit of business for the Spanish club.