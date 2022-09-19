Chelsea looking to sign Barcelona star in 2023

Chelsea are looking to sign Barcelona left-back Alejandro Balde in the summer of 2023.

Balde has struggled to break into the Barcelona starting eleven recently due to competing with Marcos Alonso and Jordi Alba.

A move away from the club will be best for his development, whether that be on loan or permanently. The young defender is still only 18 years old, but playing regular football will be important in order for him to gain experience and improve.

Now, according to Fichajes, Chelsea are considering making a €15m bid to sign Balde.

Seeing Chelsea linked with the Barcelona youngster isn’t a surprise, considering how often they’ve been targeting younger players under Todd Boehly.

Chelsea brought in a host of youngsters to boost the academy, and also made a late bid to sign Southampton starlet Romeo Lavia, according to Fabrizio Romano speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside via his Substack column.

The likes of Omari Hutchinson and Zak Sturge, amongst others, have also been brought in with a view to the future, and a young manager such as Graham Potter could be the right man to give these players their first-team opportunities when they are ready.