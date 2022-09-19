Chelsea star told by Todd Boehly that he has a future at the club despite being sent out on loan

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi has been told he has a future at the club despite being sent out on loan to German side Bayer Leverkusen.

Hudson-Odoi joined Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window after falling down the pecking order at Chelsea. The young winger has struggled to cement a regular place in the Chelsea side, and his development has stalled due to regular injuries.

A move away from the club may be what he needs to kickstart his career again, but there is a chance he could still be a regular at Chelsea in the future.

“Listen, we want you back here,” said Hudson-Odoi, quoting what he was told by Chelsea owner Todd Boehly, as relayed by the Daily Mail.

Boehly was adamant that a permanent clause wasn’t inserted into the loan deal, so that Hudson-Odoi could return to Chelsea after progressing, gaining more experience and playing regularly.

If Hudson-Odoi can prove himself at Leverkusen, still at a high level and playing European football, then there’s still a good chance he could make it at Stamford Bridge.

Timo Werner recently left the club, along with Romelu Lukaku, so there is still space in Chelsea’s attack, especially with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only really a short-term fix.